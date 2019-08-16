CM launches ‘Blue Jacket Movement’ to keep Karachi clean

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has as a special initiative launched a ‘Blue Jacket Movement’ with the slogan and mission of ‘Say No To Open Littering’ under which an awareness drive would be launched among the people of District South in the first phase and then in other district in the next phase and simultaneously cleanliness work would demonstrate practically.

He launched the Blue Jacket Movement on Wednesday at Teen Talwar in an impressive ceremony, which was attended by provincial minister for information Murtaza Wahab, CM’s adviser on environment Muraza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Secretary Culture Parvez Sihar, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal, host DC South Saeed Salahuddin, a large number of leading film and TV actors and members of the civil society.

The chief minister said that the government was an executing agency but the citizens had the responsibility to demonstrate civic sense and keep their homes, compounds, mohallas, vicinity and the city at large neat and clean by disposing of trash wrapped in paper bags into the dustbin and also monitor the sweeping of streets and the lifting of garbage being done by the DMCs and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board. In case of failure of the concerned DMCs and the solid waste management board, complaints may be lodged at their offices. “I am also establishing a separate desk at the CM House Complaint Cell where complaints regarding non-sweeping and lifting of trash would be registered.” Shah said that his adviser on environment Murtaza Wahab had discussed the concept of the Blue Jacket Movement with him and “I approved it then and there and directed him to start it from [District] South and then we would spread it in other districts of

Karachi, then Hyderabad and all over Sindh,” he said and added that “cleanliness is one of the pillars of Islam and being Muslim society it becomes our utmost responsibility to keep ourselves clean and keep the areas where we live neat and clean”.

He said that under the Blue Jacket Movement the people of District South would be made aware about the importance of cleanliness and “we would select areas to make models in terms of cleanliness and beautification”.

He added the volunteers of the movement would work in their designated areas.

He remarked that his opponents were propagating that the government was not giving ownership to the city, but “we have proved that we have already given ownership to this city of the father of the nation by launching development projects, widening its roads, redesigning its drainage system, dewatering the inundated areas and now have involved district administration in the garbage-lifting work”.

Shah urged each and every individual to own this city and fulfil their responsibility by keeping it neat and clean.

Minister for Labour and Information Saeed Ghani said that some 600 volunteers had got themselves registered for the Blue Jacket Movement. “This shows that people want to work for the betterment of the city, but we have to just guide them, encourage them and have to work with them,” he said.

He said the foundation of the movement had been laid in District South and within a few months its sphere would be spared in other districts of the city. “This city not only belongs to any individual, political party or group but it belongs to each and every one of us and we have to own it and have to play the role of its owner.”

Commissioner Karachi Iftikahr Shahlwani also lauded the cause of the Blue Jacket Movement and vowed to make it successful by giving his maximum support to its volunteers.

Deputy Commissioner South Saeed Salahuddin briefed the chief minister about the aims and objectives of the movement. He said that on the instructions of the chief minister he had launched the movement in his district and would make it historic one by delivering to the best of his abilities.

Lifting of offal

Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah through a comprehensive report told the chief minister that during the last three days right from Eid-u-Azha, August 12 to 14, offal of over 1,459,167 sacrificial animals had been lifted and transported to designated landfill sites.

The report issued by secretary local government said that during the three days of the Eid, offal of 6,642 animals was lifted in District Badin, 3,526 from Dadu, 4,610 from Ghotki, 69,871 from Hyderabad, 8,050 from Jacobabad, 2,194 from Jamshoro, 6,070 from Kashmore-Kandhkot, 33,755 from Khairpur, 13,950 from Larkana, 2,431 from Matiari, 15,849 from Mirpurkhas, 933 in Tharparkar, 725 in Naushehroferoze, 553 from Shaheed Benazirabad, 11,000 from Kambar Shahdadkot, 18,709 from Sukkur, 4,220 from Shikarpur, 10,119 from Sanghar 1,055 from Sujawal, 1,921 from Thatta, 2,478 from Tando Allahyar, 2,804 from Tando M. Khan, 1,303 from Umerkot, 642,200 from Central Karachi, 288,200 from DMC Korangi, 165,800 from DMC Malir and 140,400 from District Council.

The report says that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board works in three DMCs — East, West and South — from where they collected 42,937 tons of offal.

The chief minister issued directives for starting fumigation all over Sindh so that spread of malaria and other diseases could be stopped.

The chief minister appreciated all the local bodies, the KWSB, WASA, HMC, divisional and district administrations, police and other civic agencies for working round the clock during heavy rains in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions. “You could not celebrate your Eid with your families and kept serving in the field for which your spirit and dedication is highly appreciated,” Shah said.