No Pak permanent rep at WTO for one year

ISLAMABAD: As the National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce & Textile takes up on August 16 (today) the delay in appointment of ambassador/representative for the permanent mission at the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, it is learnt the position of the ambassador/permanent representative to the UN at Geneva is also vacant for last one year.

Headed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar, the 21-member forum also includes former President Asif Ali Zardari.

An official told The News that the ambassadorial slot is vacant for the last one year. However, a selection process for nomination of new ambassador has been started by the government but it is proceeding slow, he said.

The government circulated the post in June. The establishment division and the commerce ministry have not yet been able to pick up a candidate out of 15 aspirants. The establishment division has sent a list of 15 candidates to the commerce ministry for short-listing and interviews. Serving officers of Grades 21 and 22 are eligible to seek the office but their maximum age should not be more than 56 years at the time of applying.

The ambassadorial position at the permanent mission of the WTO fell vacant in August 2018 when the government called back the incumbent diplomat, Dr Tauqir Shah. There is also no deputy permanent representative and the mission is run by a grade-19 officer. The outgoing ambassador had also arranged visits of the WTO director general and executive director of the International Trade Centre (ITC) to Pakistan.

The official said that the position of the ambassador/permanent representative to the UN at Geneva is also vacant for last one year. With the unprecedented Indian action in Kashmir in backdrop, the multilateral diplomacy in Geneva becomes immensely important, he said.

The ambassador at the UN in Geneva represents Pakistan in dozens of UN bodies at Geneva like World Health Organization, International Labour Organization, UN High Commission on Human Rights, UN disarmament office, World Economic Forum, International Parliamentary Union, International Committee of Red Cross, UN Conference on Trade & Development, UN High Commission for Refugees, World Intellectual Property Organization, European Organization for Nuclear Research known as CERN, International Organization for Migration, International Organization for Standardization, International Communication Union, World Meteorological Organization, International Union for Conservation of Nature, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Joint UN Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), and Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI).

Last amasser Farukh Amil retired in Jan 2019 and the position is vacant since then. The foreign minister and advisor on commerce & textile of the present government are yet to visit Geneva. The commerce minister/advisor’s visit always gives a positive signal to the multilateral trading system.

The official said that the world foreign ministers dash to Geneva after coming in place to show their commitment to multilateral system in Geneva, which is global hub of multilateral diplomacy.

He pointed out that in Geneva India uses different events to put Pakistan in bad light exploiting Balochistan, minorities and other human rights issues. Absence of ambassadors reflects a state of poor housekeeping.

In this intervening period, Pakistan has lost the chairmanship of WTO’s Committee on Trade and Environment (CTE) – one of the most important eight negotiating groups at the WTO. The negotiations on trade and environment are part of the Doha Development Agenda launched at the Fourth WTO Ministerial Conference in Qatar in November 2001. The official pointed out that Pakistan is also no more coordinator of the Friends of E-Commerce for Development – a 17-member group of developing nations. It is a founding member of the Friends of E-commerce for Development (FEDs) along with Costa Rica.

He said Pakistan has lost position at the management board of the Advisory Centre on WTO Law (ACWL), which advises its developing country members and least developed countries (LDCs) on all issues relating to the WTO law. All the three positions have gone to other countries because the ambassador’s post has been vacant for a year.

The official said situation has been complicated by the policy of not sending federal secretaries and senior officials of focal miniseries like health, human rights, labour, commerce, science and technology to important meetings in Geneva because of the ban imposed on foreign travel of senior bureaucrats. This has left Pakistan representation to junior grade officers of grades 18 and 19, eroding Islamabad’s standing in many multilateral bodies.

In the past, Munir Akram, Ahmad Kamal, Jamshed Marker, S. Shahnawaz, Agha Shahi, Masood Khan and Hussain Haroon had represented Pakistan in Geneva and other UN bodies. The absence of ambassadors, non-participation of federal secretaries and senior officials in multilateral work in “international Geneva” has given an impression to comity of nations that government is inward looking and too busy with domestic affairs, the official said.