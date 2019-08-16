Indian SC hears petitions against Article 370 today

NEW DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday (today) the petitions posing legal challenges to the Centre’s decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 which abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent measures putting restrictions on the working of the media in the region.

A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma and Executive Editor Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin, the Indian media reports.

While the advocate has challenged the scrapping of provisions of Article 370 which has resulted in the creation of two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the journalist has sought directions for restoration of all modes of communication, including mobile Internet and landline services, throughout the state to provide an enabling environment to the media to practice its profession.

Sharma had filed the petition on August 6, a day after the Centre abrogated the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The advocate in his plea has claimed that the presidential order on Article 370 was illegal since it was passed without the consent of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

In a separate petition filed on August 10, Bhasin said she was seeking a direction for the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately relax all restrictions on freedom of movement of journalists and media personnel in Kashmir and some districts of Jammu.

The direction was sought to enable the media personnel to practise their profession and exercise their right to report in furtherance of their rights under Articles 14, 19 (1) (a) and 19 (1) (g) and 21 of the Constitution as well as the right to know of the residents of the Kashmir Valley, the petition said.