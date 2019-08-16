PM fears Srebrenica-type pogrom in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday questioned the world’s silence on the situation in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), asking will the world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of the Muslims there.

The blood-curdling Srebrenica massacre, also known as the Srebrenica genocide, was the July 1995 massacre of over 8,000 Bosnians, mainly men and boys, in and around the town of Srebrenica during the Bosnian War.

He questioned, “will [the] world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre and ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IHK?” he asked in tweets.

“I want to warn the international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions and reactions in the Muslim world, setting off radicalisation and cycles of violence,” he wrote. His tweets continue to appear, as the curfew and communications blackout imposed by New Delhi in Occupied Kashmir entered 12th day.

August 15 is also India’s Independence Day, which is being observed as a black day across Pakistan to protest the brutalities and human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir.

“In IOK, 12 days of curfew, presence of extra troops in an already heavily militarised occupied territory, sending in of RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] goons, complete communication blackout with the example of Modi’s earlier ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Gujarat,” he wrote on his Twitter account, the display picture has been turned into a plain black image, coinciding with the black day.