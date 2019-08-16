Indian CDS to enjoy vast power

ISLAMABAD: The proposed Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will have vast and sole authority on the huge expenditures of three services in that country besides other powers. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the new assignment Thursday while addressing his countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort New Delhi on 73rd Independence Day of India. Media reports suggested that issues like foreign cooperation, tasking and posting of defence attaché, training, managing of forces all of which are handled separately by the three forces will surely come under the CDS. Managing and training for helicopters used by all three forces is also likely to come under the CDS. Interestingly some of the former British colonies maintain CDS since it is prevalent in British pattern Defence Forces as UK has the office the CDS. Indian government has constituted a high echelon “implementation committee” to advise on the “modalities” of appointing a CDS. The committee will give its report to the government in three months by November 2019. The committee comprises Indian defence secretary and the chief of integrated defence staff to the chairman chiefs of staff committee among others. India’s incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat could be the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). General Rawat, 26th Indian COAS, retires in December 2019 will be the senior-most military commander and is therefore the most likely to be first CDS. It is, however, not yet clear whether the CDS will have primacy over the three chiefs of staff or will equal in rank with the other three chiefs. There are differing views within Indian government. Similarly, the tenure of the CDS is not clear. The sources indicated that most of the issues will be addressed by the implantation committee and will be ultimately a political call. It is yet to be determined that whether the CDS has a role in non-operational issues will depend on political leadership. The CDS will be the single point of advice on military matters to the government. The three chiefs; chief of army, navy and air force - will be responsible for operational preparedness whereas the CDS will be responsible for defence preparedness of the country, a former Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) said. He reminded that the Kargil review committee has deliberated and discussed for nearly two decades now. The appointment of the CDS with the requisite mandate will enhance the combat effectiveness of the armed forces, achieving better synergy and cost-effectiveness. The current headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), formed just after the 1999 Kargil War for the integration of policy, doctrine, war fighting and procurement, will be the secretariat of the CDS. The current Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoCS) – a stop-gap measure that advises the Defence Minister and Union the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs on “all military matters which require ministerial consideration” is likely to be discontinued. “The post of the CoCS becomes redundant after the CDS is formed,” a third defence ministry official said. The former Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) Lieutenant General Satish Dua described the formation of the CDS as a “game-changer”. Despite being in uniform “there are competing demands, priorities” of each of the three forces and “there are areas of divergence,” General Dua said explaining the importance of the CDS. The CDS will be able to bring more synergy and coordination within the three forces, he said, asserting that a CDS “will emerge as a force multiplier” because of improved synergy.

Former Indian prime minister Atal Behari Vajpaie also floated and supported the idea of having CDS and he established Subramanium Committee for the purpose.

In the meanwhile sources reminded here that Indian CDS will be a different assignment to what Pakistan has in Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) who has defined and sensitive responsibilities regarding coordination in three services on certain matters.