PPP to protest arrest of Faryal Talpur

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (women wing) Thursday decided to stage a demonstration against the arrest of party leader, Faryal Talpur, from the hospital by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The meeting, held with its president Nighat Orakzai in the chair, also directed the workers to participate in the protest rally to be held outside the Peshawar Press Club tomorrow (Saturday). The provincial general secretary and press secretary Mehar Sultana were also present on the occasion. The speakers condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for arresting the opposition leaders.“The PTI government wants to harass the opposition leaders through NAB and divert the attention of the people from the real issues,” he added. Nighat Orakzai and Mehar Sultana said that the arrest of Faryal Talpur had proved that the PTI government was afraid of the women leaders. They said the PPP had faced such arrests and threats in the past and could not be pressurised through jails and arrests. The PPP leaders claimed that the days of the PTI government were numbered and their party would form the government in the centre and all the four provinces once again and pull the country out of the existing crises.