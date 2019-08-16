‘Blue Jacket Movement’ to keep Karachi clean

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has as a special initiative launched a ‘Blue Jacket Movement’ with the slogan and mission of ‘Say No To Open Littering’ under which an awareness drive would be launched among the people of District South in the first phase and then in other district in the next phase and simultaneously cleanliness work would demonstrate practically.

He launched the Blue Jacket Movement on Wednesday at Teen Talwar in an impressive ceremony, which was attended by provincial minister for information Murtaza Wahab, CM’s adviser on environment Muraza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Secretary Culture Parvez Sihar, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal, host DC South Saeed Salahuddin, a large number of leading film and TV actors and members of the civil society.

The chief minister said that the government was an executing agency but the citizens had the responsibility to demonstrate civic sense and keep their homes, compounds, mohallas, vicinity and the city at large neat and clean by disposing of trash wrapped in paper bags into the dustbin and also monitor the sweeping of streets and the lifting of garbage being done by the DMCs and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

In case of failure of the concerned DMCs and the solid waste management board, complaints may be lodged at their offices. “I am also establishing a separate desk at the CM House Complaint Cell where complaints regarding non-sweeping and lifting of trash would be registered.”