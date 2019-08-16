Indian media says its HC in Pakistan celebrated 73rd I-Day

ISLAMABAD: Indian media has claimed that Indian High Commission in Pakistan organised a cycling ride for 73 kilometres to celebrate 73rd Independence Day of India on Thursday with “traditional fervour and enthusiasm”.

No details or evidence was made available in the media report about the ride while no such cycle riding was seen in the federal capital or diplomatic enclave of the federal capital where the high commission is situated. The media report suggested that Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia unfurled the national flag of India and read out the speech that President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed to the nation a day earlier.

The guests at the event also paid tribute to the brave hearts. The event was commemorated without the presence of Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who returned to his country earlier this week, days after Islamabad asked New Delhi to call him back following annexing Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and splitting it through scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to IHK. In wake of the said change, Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic ties with India and suspended the operations of Samjhota and Thar Express with India. New Delhi was also informed earlier that Pakistan would not be sending its High Commissioner-designate to India Moinul Haq. He was expected to officially take charge on August 16.