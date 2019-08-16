Firdous flays India’s hegemonistic policies

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said the hegemonistic policies of Narendra Modi government and gruesome human rights abuses in the Indian-occupied Kashmir have exposed the real face of Indian’s secularism.

She was addressing a seminar organised by Peshawar Press Club to observe Independence Day of India as “Black Day” to express solidarity with innocent people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been under curfew for the last 12 days.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “Modi government’s illegal and unlawful decisions in IOK have proved that there is no place for minorities in India and the elements raising slogans of United India are now repenting.”

She said all those who had opposed the Two Nation Theory and supported United India were today regretting after observing the inhuman treatment of Modi government with besieged Kashmiris in the held valley as abrogation of article 370 had exposed Modi’s nefarious designs.

“Today’s address of the Indian prime minister presenting himself like a superman in the region is like living in a foul’s paradise as Pakistan is fully capable to defend its territorial boundaries and sovereignty against any misadventure,” she said. “Pakistani nation stands behind our valiant security forces and is ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers in case war is imposed on us,” she added.

“Pakistan is a resilient nation, with strong faith in Allah Almighty, and we fight on the basis of strong religious belief and do not rely on quantity of weapons. Pakistan has defeated terrorism by offering matchless sacrifices of civilians and military personnel. It established the state’s writ in all restive areas in a short time,” she argued.

She said that holding of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting after five decades on the Kashmir issue was a diplomatic victory of the PTI government and the credit should be given to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She claimed Russia had also supported the demand of Pakistan and the civilised world was now taking notice of Modi’s illegal and unilateral steps to change the disputed status of held Kashmir. She said the UNSC’s meeting on issue of Kashmir was actually India’s defeat as its longstanding claim of Kashmir issue being its internal matter has been rejected.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the prime minister has effectively presented Kashmir case at all international forums and delivered a historic speech at Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on August 14 by winning the heart and minds of oppressed Kashmiris. The prime minister, she said, had declared himself as ambassador of Kashmiri people and has vowed to leave no stone unturned until resolution of this core issue. “We all are the lawyers of suppressed Kashmiris,” she said, adding, “Imran Khan is taking forward the mission of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by strengthening national institutions, establishing corruption-free society, maintaining rule of law, equality and supremacy of merit. Those who opposed Muhammad Ali Jinnah are today gathered against our prime minister.”

“I salute the people of KP who eliminated hereditary politics and again reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she said.

She observed that the minorities were being pushed to the wall in India and life for peaceful Kashmiris was made miserable. She said Pakistan can’t remain silent on the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and would continue moral, political and diplomatic support till achievement of the right to self-determination as promised with Kashmiris by the United Nations.

Provincial Minister for information Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to the Chief Minister for KP on merged districts, Ajmal Wazir, and President of Peshawar Press Club Syed Bukhar Shah also condemned Indian government’s atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to continue support for their Kashmiri Muslim brothers and sisters till the acceptance of their just demands.

The participants at the seminar included people belonging to various walks of life including Kashmiris, political workers, civil society and human rights activists, journalists and lawyers.