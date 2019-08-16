Revocation of Article 370: I accomplished 70 years job in just 70 days: Modi

NEW DELHI: Striking a strident note on scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said a fresh approach on the matter was necessary, as several efforts made by the previous governments had failed to yield the desired results.

Modi also announced the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff, billed as the biggest military reform measure in two decades.

The prime minister's handpicked chief of defense staff would become the country's fourth four-star general, joining the leaders of the army, navy and air force.

"This is going to make the armed forces even more effective," Modi said.

He said several commissions had stressed the need for better coordination among the Air Force, Navy and Army. He said while coordination existed, the chief of defence staff would strengthen the efforts to modernise our armed forces.

He also urged citizens to be more responsible towards the environment by shunning use of single-use plastic and reducing dependence on chemicals and fertilisers, reports the Indian media. In a 92-minute Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi also made a strong pitch for creating social awareness about the challenges posed by population explosion and lauded the conscious decision of some people to have smaller families.

Donning multi-coloured headgear which had splashes of green and red in a layered pattern and a long red trail, Modi dwelt at length on the path his government plans to take over the next five years with thrust on creating infrastructure, achieving the “difficult” task of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy and encourage citizens to explore undiscovered destinations to boost tourism.

Throughout his address, Modi dwelt at length over the recent decision to strip the J&K of its special status under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories.

“When we do not get the desired results there was a need to start afresh,” Modi said noting that efforts were made in the past the resolve the J&K issue.

Modi also claimed that his decisions on J&K had all-round support from across the political spectrum – some vocal and others silent.

He dared political opponents saying if Articles 370 and 35-A were so important, why no attempts were made to make them a permanent feature, instead of its temporary nature in the Constitution.

“If you had so much conviction, you could have changed its status to permanent. But, you also knew that what had happened was not right, hence you did not have the courage to change it," he said.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 was an important step towards fulfilling the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for a united India.

He pointed out that within 10 weeks of the new government formation, it dealt with issues like triple talaq, Article 370, anti-terrorism law and the farmer pension scheme.

"What we were able to do in 70 days, no previous governments was able to do in 70 years," he said.

Regarding the ongoing Kashmir issue, he said Article 370 enabled corruption and terrorism over the past 70 years. He pitched the abrogation of the law as a step towards 'one nation, one Constitution'.

"It is our duty to ensure that citizens in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are able to fulfil their dreams. This responsibility also falls upon all Indians."

“One nation, one Constitution. This has become a reality,” the prime minister announced.