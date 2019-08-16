JI women express solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women wing staged a protest rally in front of Foreign Office to express solidarity with people of Kashmir and to mark black day on August 15.

The rally led by JI Punjab Nazima, Sakina Shahid, the workers of women along with their children chanted slogans against India demanding right of self-determination for Kashmiris. Islamabad Nusrat Naheed, ex-senator Sr. Kausar Firdous and Secretary Information Saadia Saif were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Sakina Shahid said that non-solution of Kashmir issue is incomplete agenda of independence of Pakistan.

She maintained that Pakistani people would continue to support oppressed Kashmiris. The protesters wearing black ribbons around their heads were carrying flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, banners and placards. Owing to security reasons, the protestors were not allowed to enter the diplomatic enclave to reach in front of the Indian high commission. The rally later was shifted to the National Press Club.