Dozens of Kashmiris arrested in pitched battles with Indian troops

HELD SRINAGAR: Scores of Kashmiri protesters were injured and dozens arrested in clashes with security forces on the eleventh day of lockdown in the occupied territory.



As the Kashmir lockdown entered 11th day on Thursday, the protesters hoisted black flags to denounce Indian revocation of Kashmir’s special status.

The stocks of food, commodities of daily use and even medicines has run out complicating problems for the Kashmiris. The markets and stocks are closed due to the unending curfew and resultantly people cannot access food items, creating a serious crisis. The children are worst sufferers of the predicament. The Kashmiris have become hostage in their own houses and towns with continued curfew.

The Indian troops further tightened security in different parts of the occupied territory as the Kashmiris observed the Indian Independence Day as Black Day and held widespread demonstrations and rallies against the occupation. Thousands of armed troops are patrolling streets and lanes in Pulwama, Kishtawar, Poonch and Srinagar.

In most places, there were pitched battles between stone pelting crowds and the troops. The Indian troops, paramilitaries and the police resorted to indiscriminate shelling, pellet firing, injuring scores of protesting Kashmiris and arrested dozens of them.

The Kashmiris suffer from a total breakdown of communications with internet remaining shut for over 10 days. Phones lines remain dead preventing the people from communicating with worried relatives across India or elsewhere in the world about their welfare. The newspapers and other media outlets are facing closure and there is total black out of information from the territory.

The political leadership remain incarcerated and even those who were considered as close to New Delhi are facing the same fate.

The whereabouts of political leader Shah Feisal remain unknown as the Indian newspapers outside Kashmir express concern over his fate.

The Indian Home Ministry spokesman accepted the Friday’s clash between the Indian troops and the protesters. Local Kashmiri sources had claimed 8,000 people among those who staged the massive protest that day. The Indian security forces had resorted to indiscriminate pellet gun fire and tear gas shelling injuring hundreds, while dozens were arrested incommunicado.