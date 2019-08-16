Black Day aimed to support Kashmir cause: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday said the purpose of observing August 15 as black day was to protest against Indian violence on innocent people of Held Kashmir and to give clear message to unarmed Kashmiris that entire Pakistani nation was with them in their just cause of freedom.

Talking to media here, the governor said that all-out support would be extended to Kashmiris until they achieve their right of self-determination. To a question, he said overseas Pakistanis were ambassadors of the country, and added that he remembered when he was Member of Parliament in Britain only few people supported the Kashmir issue. He said, "Now in Britain there are more than 100 members of Parliament who support Kashmiris’ right of self-determination. "To another query, he said India repealed Article 370 and 35(A) which proved that they did not want to give right of self-determination to oppressed Kashmiris.

The governor said violence on Kashmiris failed to hinder their freedom struggle.

The PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha, people of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen participated in the rally, besides people from all political parties.

He said it was a positive sign that UN Security Council had called a meeting on Kashmir situation. "More than 50 members of British Parliament and House of Lords members have written to United Nation's Security Council's Secretary General that Indian decision regarding Held Kashmir was violation of international laws and UN resolutions", he said. Ch Sarwar said that Indian decision would be opposed at all forums. He said that the 15th August rally would give a clear message that rights of minorities in Pakistan were safe, because we support the minorities for their rights all over the world, he concluded.

Sacrifices of Kashmiris taking them closer to victory: Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said precious sacrifices of innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir will not go waste and they would emerge victorious in their goals.

He said this in his message issued in connection with (August 15) which the nation was observing as black day to protest against India’s brutalities and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

He said inhuman and absurd actions of India would negatively impact the country itself, and added that celebrating Independence Day of Pakistan as ‘Kashmir Solidarity day’ was a precious gesture which enhanced moral support to the Kashmiris. Langrial said with the grace of Allah Almighty Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom in Held Kashmir would consolidate into victory. He condemned the unconstitutional steps and efforts of India which were carried out to harm status of Kashmir region.