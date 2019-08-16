close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
AFP
August 16, 2019

Euro T20 Slam postponed

Sports

LONDON: The inaugural Euro T20 Slam, a competition due to feature six city franchises based in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, was postponed on Wednesday, just two weeks before it was due to start.

Stars such as New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, Australia’s Shane Watson and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had all been lined-up to play.

However, organisers say that the 2019 event has “reluctantly” been postponed.

“The Board of the Euro T20 Slam, funding partners and franchise owners of this exciting new T20 tournament have reluctantly come to the decision that staging of the event will not be possible in 2019,” said a tournament spokesman.

“We want to ensure that the inaugural staging of the Euro T20 Slam provides the best springboard to making this a truly flagship event on the global cricket calendar.

