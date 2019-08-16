FIFA committee to resolve PFF issue

ISLAMABAD: A two-member FIFA-AFC delegation, which has arrived in Lahore, is expected to name a five-member normalization committee consisting of two members from each of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) factions plus its head.

The team consisting of Alex and Kattel had early started discussions with some of former football officials getting engaged in interviews for the formation of the normalization committee. “We may well see a five-member normalization committee to handle PFF affairs in near future. The committee could well be of three or five members. It is expected that a five-member normalization committee would be finalised,” a source told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He said that those individuals will be preferred who will be having least administrative connections with football in Pakistan. “Those having the least connections with football administration in Pakistan will be preferred for the committee,” the source said.

Besides the two members from each faction, the committee will have a neutral head.

The FIFA-AFC committee is to interview six officials from each side for the formation of the committee, which is to be handed over the temporary powers and will be given a road map for PFF elections within next nine months.

The names submitted by the PFF headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah include Col Mujahid, Taha Ali Zia, Sardar Tariq, Sohaib Hasan, Faisal Mirza and Asem Dogar.

FIFA-AFC delegation is expected to announce committee at their return.

The PFF body headed by Faisal Saleh Hayat has also submitted names of six delegates that have least connections with the football administration. All these members who will appear for interviews with the visiting delegation however will not be eligible to contest elections or to hold PFF future office. The committee will be responsible for conducting day-to-day affair of the PFF till the time an elected body comes into power.

The joint delegation was formed following decision by FIFA to appoint normalization committee to solve Pakistan football issues. A few months back a joint FIFA-AFC fact-finding committee met representatives from both factions and came to conclusion that there was a need to intervene for the betterment of football in Pakistan.

For the first time FIFA-AFC started communication with both factions and decided to form a committee to settle the matter once and for an all.

‘The News’ has also learnt that PFF headed by Ashfaq Husain Shah has sent a letter to FIFA and AFC expressing its concern over recent appointments of some of the Faisal Saleh Hayat-led PFF into AFC committees.

“FIFA-AFC fact-finding commission has announced establishment of the normalization committee after realising that there is a need for fresh PFF elections. Till the time the normalization committee holds fresh elections, accommodating partisan officials in AFC committees would be unjust,” the letter written to the FIFA by PFF said.