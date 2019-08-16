Kashmiris thankful to Pakistanis

Islamabad: Chairman of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said the Pakistani nation has given unprecedented show of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

"The whole Kashmiri community is thankful to Pakistani brothers and sisters for demonstration of their support to Kashmir cause," said Sardar Tanveer, while participating in different events in connection with Black Day observed against India.

He said it was proven fact and reality that Pakistan would continue complete diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiris.

He maintained that the whole nation would have to forge unity at this critical juncture to move forward with cause of Kashmir.