No weekly bazaar

Islamabad: If you’re a regular visitor to the H-9 weekly bazaar to buy groceries, fruits or vegetables and have planned to go there today (Friday), then change your plans due to its closure.

The bazaar, where household goods are sold at controlled rates, will reopen on Sunday (Aug 18).

According to an official, the weekly bazaar remained open last Sunday, a day before three-day Eid festival began, so the authorities decided that it would remain closed on next Friday and it would become functional again on Sunday.