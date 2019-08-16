OLX launches CarPro in Karachi

KARACHI: OLX Pakistan has launched CarPro services in Karachi under which customers can get their used cars inspected professionally, a statement said on Thursday.

Majority of customers are unable to buy new cars following hike in prices and opt for used cars.

Following the recent budgetary measures all major car manufacturers have increased the prices of their new cars. This has resulted in more people looking to buy used cars because of affordability. However, there are a lot of pros and cons attached to used cars and not all cars are reliable, it added.

To tackle this issue, OLX, after a successful launch of CarPro service in Lahore earlier this year, and the increasing demand in Karachi, has started the service in Karachi, as well.

A team of professional inspectors carries out the process, and checks a car on more than 200 checkpoints via state-of-the-art equipment in just 30 minutes, the statement said.

A detailed digital report is provided to the customers after the inspection, which helps determine the real condition of the car, it added.