Israeli minister to be indicted for fraud

JERUSALEM: Israel´s attorney general announced Wednesday he intends to indict the country´s welfare minister on corruption allegations, one of a series of graft cases facing government officials. Haim Katz, 71, is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly introducing legislation to benefit a businessman who had managed his investments based on insider information, a justice ministry statement said. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit´s decision follows a long-running investigation into Katz´s dealings with businessman Mordechai Ben-Ari. Katz is a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s Likud party and has served in his current role since 2015. Netanyahu himself is also facing potential corruption charges in the months ahead on allegations of fraud, bribery and breach of trust in cases unrelated to those of Katz. The long-serving premier denies all the accusations and has labelled them as bids by his enemies to force him from office. Mandelblit has announced his intention to charge Netanyahu pending a hearing expected in early October, weeks after Israel´s September 17 general elections.