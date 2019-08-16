close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 16, 2019

Sudan protest group nominates former UN economist for PM

World

AFP
August 16, 2019

KHARTOUM: Sudan´s protest leaders agreed Thursday to nominate former senior UN official Abdalla Hamdok as the first prime minister of the country´s three-year transition government, a statement said. The veteran economist, who stepped down last year as deputy executive secretary of the UN´s Economic Commission for Africa, is due to be formally selected on August 20. The Alliance for Freedom and Change protest umbrella “have agreed on the appointment of Dr. Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister,” the statement said. The statement was issued by the Sudanese Professionals Association, a trade union alliance which has played a big part in the protest movement. The protest camp and a ruling military council agreed an outline power sharing accord on July 17, ahead of a landmark deal paving the way for civilian rule that is meant to be signed on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World