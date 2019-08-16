Sudan protest group nominates former UN economist for PM

KHARTOUM: Sudan´s protest leaders agreed Thursday to nominate former senior UN official Abdalla Hamdok as the first prime minister of the country´s three-year transition government, a statement said. The veteran economist, who stepped down last year as deputy executive secretary of the UN´s Economic Commission for Africa, is due to be formally selected on August 20. The Alliance for Freedom and Change protest umbrella “have agreed on the appointment of Dr. Abdalla Hamdok as prime minister,” the statement said. The statement was issued by the Sudanese Professionals Association, a trade union alliance which has played a big part in the protest movement. The protest camp and a ruling military council agreed an outline power sharing accord on July 17, ahead of a landmark deal paving the way for civilian rule that is meant to be signed on Saturday.