Man stabbed outside UK interior ministry

LONDON: A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed Thursday outside Britain´s Home Office interior ministry in London.

One man was arrested at the scene, the city´s Metropolitan Police said.

The Home Office is responsible for tackling crime and the government has recently launched a campaign to deter people from carrying blades in a bid to combat a surge in knife crime. Police said they were called at 1:06 pm (1206 GMT) following a report of a man with a knife.

“Officers attended to find one man with knife injuries,” the police said in a statement.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station. “Enquiries are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the incident.” The police said the victim´s injuries were not life threatening. The London Ambulance Service said the casualty was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

“We dispatched an incident response officer, a medic in a response car, a motorcycle paramedic and an ambulance crew,” a spokeswoman said. “We treated a man at the scene and took him to a major trauma centre.”