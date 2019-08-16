close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
AFP
August 16, 2019

Angola former transport minister jailed for graft

World

LUANDA: An Angola ex-transport minister was on Thursday jailed for 14 years for corruption, making him the first high profile official to be convicted since President Joao Lourenco took office two years ago. The Supreme Court found Augusto da Silva Tomas, who was minister under former leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos, guilty of six counts including corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and abuse of power. Tomas, who was arrested in September last year, is the first most senior former government official to be convicted and jailed for corruption under president Lourenco who has pledged to curb graft. Judge Joel Leonardo, handed down what he described as a “fair” sentence after the court found that Tomas and his accomplices “unscrupulously appropriated public money for personal economic and financial gains, emptying the state coffers”.

