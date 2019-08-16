Syria forces inch closer to key jihadist-held town

BEIRUT: Syrian regime forces captured a string of insurgent-held villages in northwest Syria on Thursday, inching closer to a key jihadist-run town in the Idlib region, a war monitor said.

Over the past week, pro-regime fighters have advanced on the southern edges of Idlib province, controlled by Syria´s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

On Thursday, regime loyalists stood just three kilometres (1.8 miles) away from the key town of Khan Sheikhun, after capturing five villages to the northwest overnight, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The town lies on a key highway coveted by the regime. The road in question runs through Idlib, connecting government-held Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, which was retaken by loyalists from rebels in December 2016.

“The aim of the advance is to surround Khan Sheikhun and reach the highway,” Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP.