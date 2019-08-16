Ethiopian capital eyes ban on sex work, street begging

ADDIS ABABA: Officials in Ethiopia’s capital are weighing bans on sex work and street begging, the latest in a series of measures intended to clean up the country’s image, the mayor’s office said Thursday.

Draft legislation detailing the terms of the bans is still being finalised.

But Feven Teshome, press secretary for the Addis Ababa mayor’s office, told AFP that it was necessary to combat worsening “social problems” in the city of more than three million people.

“We estimate there are over 50,000 beggars and more than 10,000 street prostitutes in Addis Ababa. The draft law aims to eliminate these social problems that also create a bad image for Ethiopia,” Feven said.

Sex work is currently not criminalised in Ethiopia, and Feven said the proposed ban in Addis Ababa would only apply to solicitation that occurs on the street.

That means it would not affect bars, massage parlours, guesthouses and other sites where sex work is sometimes rampant. Both sex workers and their clients would be subject to punishments that could take the form of fines or jail time, Feven said.

Similarly, the ban on street begging would also target those who give beggars money.

In May, Ethiopian officials passed nationwide restrictions on alcohol advertising and smoking in public places. Those measures also banned the sale of alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.