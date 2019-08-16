EU water bombers join battle against Greek island wildfire

ATHENS: Greece deployed Thursday nearly 400 firefighters backed by EU water bombers to battle a massive wildfire on the island of Evia, burning through a pristine pine forest for a third day.

“The situation is better but the (mountain) terrain is very challenging,” fire department spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told AFP. “Tomorrow we´ll know if the fire has been placed under partial control. And even if it is placed under control, we´ll remain in the area for another two days,” he said. The fire-fighting force consists of nearly 100 vehicles, nine helicopters and 12 planes, including two from Italy and one from Spain.

The wildfire has caused inestimable damage to the local 550-hectare mountain wildlife sanctuary of Agrilitsa and surrounding pine forests.

“My shed was burned, there are no more trees for resin collection, so apart from my house, I have nothing left,” a local resident told state TV ERT. The EU´s Copernicus emergency management service has calculated that at least 2,300 hectares (nearly 5,700 acres) have been lost to the fire.

Local community head Dimitris Yiannoutsos told web TV Open there was “total destruction” in the forest but admitted that with the fire still active, officials were “unable to fully estimate the extent of the damage.” The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday on Greece´s second-largest island, prompting the evacuation of four villages including Platana. EU Humanitarian Commissioner Christos Stylianides on Wednesday called the mobilisation of Greek forces “exemplary” after emergency crews managed to save inhabited areas.