Gayle’s ODI journey still on

KINGSTON: After all the brouhaha surrounding Chris Gayle, what with a specially made jersey with No. 301 inscribed on it, a shake of hands from all the Indian players at the end of his innings, acknowledging the crowd’s cheering on his way back to the pavilion with the helmet over the handle of his bat, the left-hander revealed at the end of the game that it wasn’t the end of his ODI journey.

In a 10-second clip speaking to Windies Cricket, a smiling Gayle said: “I didn’t announce any retirement.” When asked if he is still with West Indies cricket, he replied: “Yeah, until further notice,” as he put to rest talks of retirement. Having earlier stated that he would retire after the 2019 World Cup, Gayle back-tracked on his decision towards the end of tournament as he expressed his desire to play in the ODI and Test series against India, probably as a farewell series with the last Test scheduled in his home at Kingston, Jamaica. Gayle, however, was not selected in the West Indies squad for the Test series, with signals emanating that the third ODI could probably be his farewell game, which he later revealed was not case.

Virat Kohli, probably unaware of Gayle’s post-match clip, congratulated the left-hander for a great career and called him “one of the nicest human beings around”. “I would like to congratulate him for a great, great career playing for West Indies. He’s done so much for West Indies cricket and he’s an icon all over the world. One of the nicest human beings around. That for me is his biggest quality.

“Everyone knows about his cricket but I think the kind of person he is - so helpful with the youngsters, fun-loving and always smiling, even in the most [high] pressure situations he is always smiling. Chris Gayle the person is the best part of him. The cricket everyone knows. I’ve been fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with him as a friend and get to know him as a person, and he is a gem of a human being. I think he can be really proud of that firstly,” the Indian captain said.