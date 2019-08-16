Dar Academy off to winning start in Holland

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Dar Hockey Academy (DHA) began their European tour with a 7-2 win over Holland’s MOP Hockey Club at Vught Holland. Match was played under floodlights and it had been raining most of the time.

According to information available here DHA goals came regularly through field attempts as well as penalty corner conversions. No less than six players had their names on the score sheet.

It was 3-0 at the half time and 6-0 two minutes into the final quarter. MOP’s two goals came in the last quarter. It was an encouraging start for the Lahore-based academy team.

On Friday evening DHA team will face a strong Den Bosch side who plays in the Hoofdklasse, the top tier of the Dutch league.

Ali Aziz scored 2 goals for DHA while Adeel, Wasim Akram, Shahbaz Ahmad, Ajmal Butt and Murtaza Yaqoob netted one each. For MOP Jonathan van Eerder and Michel Princen scored one each. DHA also celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day at the MOP Club.