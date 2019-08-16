Inaugural Euro T20 Slam cancelled at two weeks’ notice

LONDON: The inaugural season of the Euro T20 Slam has been cancelled, just two weeks before the tournament had been scheduled to start.

Speculation had been rampant of late that the tournament could be cancelled and that turned into reality on Wednesday evening as tournament organisers had run into increasing financial difficulties in recent weeks.

A player protest at the Global T20 Canada occurred on August 7 over unpaid wages, bringing the organisers under intense pressure. Sources have also stated that some player salaries and Player-of-the-Match award prize payments as well as vendors and event contractors from 2018 edition of the tournament have still gone unpaid.

On the back of the Global T20 Canada final on Sunday, financial and logistical issues continued to mount for the Euro T20 Slam leading to an emergency board meeting on August 13 between organisers and the sponsoring member boards of Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the KNCB of the Netherlands to address concerns held by the three host boards.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the projected logistical-cost overruns of having to build temporary stadium seating and broadcast facilities at three venues in three countries were a key factor in the tournament being scrapped.