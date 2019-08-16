UEFA postpones key League reform meeting

LAUSANNE: UEFA on Thursday postponed indefinitely a crucial summit with Europe’s top football clubs and leagues in which controversial Champions League reforms were set to be discussed.

The meeting, originally scheduled for September 11 at the Nyon headquarters of European football’s governing body, was set to bring together the European Club Association (ECA) and European Leagues, which represents leagues from across the continent. But in a letter seen by AFP and sent to ECA president Andrea Agnelli and head of European Leagues Lars-Christer Olsson, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he had “decided to postpone the meeting of 11 September”.

“We are currently in the process of gathering feedback from our national associations and I feel — more generally — that a new discussion now would be premature as we are analysing feedback and proposals coming from different parties,” Ceferin wrote.