FIFA-AFC delegation gears up to name Normalisation Body

ISLAMABAD: A two-member FIFA-AFC delegation, which has arrived in Lahore, is expected to name a five-member normalisation committee consisting of two members each from both the factions of Pakistan Football Federations plus its head.

Two-member FIFA-AFC delegation consisting of Mr Alex and Mr Kattel had early started discussions with some of former football officials getting engaged in interviews for the formation of the normalisation committee. “We may well see a five-member normalisation committee to handle PFF affairs in near future. The committee could well be of three or five members. It is expected that five-member normalization committee would be finalised,” a source has confirmed to The News.

He said that those individuals will be preferred who will be having least administrative connections with football in Pakistan. “Those having the least connections with football administration in Pakistan will be preferred for the normalization committee,” the source said. Besides the two-members from each faction, the committee will have a neutral head.

The FIFA/AFC committee is to interview six officials from each side for the formation of the committee which are to be handed over the temporary powers and will be given a road map for PFF election within next nine months.

The names submitted by the PFF headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah include Col (retd) Mujahid Tareen, Taha Ali Zai, Sardar Tariq, Sohaib Hasan, Faisal Mirza and Asem Dogar.

FIFA-AFC delegation is expected to announce committee on their return. The PFF body headed by Faisal Saleh Hayat has also submitted names of six delegates that have least connections with the football administration.

All these members who will appear for interviews with the visiting delegation, however, will not eligible to contest election or to hold PFF future office. The committee will be responsible for conducting day to day affair of the PFF till the time an elected body comes into power. The joint delegation was formed following decision by FIFA to appoint normalisation committee to solve Pakistan football issues.

A few months back a joint FIFA-AFC fact-finding committee met representatives from both factions and came to conclusion that there was a need to intervene for the betterment of football in Pakistan.

For the first time FIFA-AFC started communication with both factions and decided to form a normalization committee to settle the matter once and for an all.