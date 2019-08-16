Korean fan flies to Sweden to scold Ronaldo

SEOUL: An angry South Korean fan flew to Sweden to confront Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for sitting out a friendly in Seoul, the latest in a bizarre row that has prompted a police investigation.

In an 11-minute clip posted on his Youtube channel, which has racked up nearly 3,000,000 views, Kwak Ji-hyuk approaches the Portuguese striker at a hotel in Stockholm.

As Ronaldo appears in the lobby of the hotel, where Juventus were staying for last week’s International Champions Cup final, Kwak shouts in English, “Why didn’t you play in Korea?” only to be ignored.

Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout last month’s exhibition game in the Korean capital, enraging fans who threatened a class action lawsuit and prompting a police probe into alleged fraud.

Kwak — who describes himself as a former die-hard fan of Ronaldo — films himself making several more attempts to grab the star’s attention, including waving a sign written in Portuguese.