US women’s footballers in equal pay row

NEW YORK: US women’s football players reached an impasse Wednesday in mediation with the US Soccer Federation in their dispute over equal pay with the American men’s squad.

Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the US women’s players, said the group will “eagerly look forward to a jury trial.”

The Americans captured their second consecutive Women’s World Cup title last month in France, chants of “Equal Pay” ringing in the air after their victory in the championship game.

In March, 28 US players filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer. They agreed to mediation after the Women’s World Cup.

“We entered this week’s mediation with representatives of USSF full of hope,” Levinson said in a statement. “Today we must conclude these meetings sorely disappointed in the federation’s determination to perpetuate fundamentally discriminatory workplace conditions and behavior.