Ex-India cricketer Chandrasekhar passes away

MUMBAI: Former India and Tamil Nadu cricketer VB Chandrasekhar passed away aged 57 in Chennai on Thursday (August 15).

Chandrasekhar, fondly referred to as VB, played seven ODIs for India between 1988 and 1990 and was a stalwart of the Tamil Nadu team through the late 80s and early 90s, playing a leading role in the state’s triumph in the 1987-88 season with 551 runs - the third-highest behind Brijesh Patel and Robin Singh.

Chandrasekhar was a swashbuckling batsman capable of matching even his state teammate Kris Srikkanth for strokeplay. In the Irani Cup clash against Rest of India post-Tamil Nadu’s triumph in March 1988, Chandrasekhar blasted a 56-ball century - the then fastest hundred in India’s premier first-class competition. That innings caught the eye of the national selectors, earning him a call up to the Indian ODI with a debut eventually coming against New Zealand at Visakhapatnam.