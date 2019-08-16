Aleem Dar equals Bucknor’s world record

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ICC’s elite panel umpire, Aleem Dar has equalled West Indies’ Steve Bucknor’s record of officiating the most number of Test matches which is 128.

Dar, who has been a member of ICC’s elite panel since 2004, is officiating the second Test match of the Ashes series between England and Australia at Lord’s to equal his role model’s feat. The three-time ICC Umpire of the Year is ecstatic on the occasion and he wants to thank his family, fans and club. “I am thankful to God for officiating 128 Test matches,” he said in a video message. “I also want to thank my fans, family and my club.”

Dar is also just four games behind South Africa’s Rudi Koertzen, who has officiated 209 matches, to top the charts of officiating the most number of ODI matches. Aleem has stood in 206 50-over games so far.

He made international umpiring debut on February 16, 2000 during an ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at his hometown Gujranwala. After two years, he was promoted to the ICC’s International Panel of Umpires and was one of the umpires to stand in World Cup 2003. Aleem Dar is rated as one of the best and prolific umpires ever to grace the game of cricket.

Meanwhile, former Chairman PCB Khalid Mahmood, former manager Pakistan cricket team Azhar Zaidi, former Test cricketers Abdul Razzaq, Imran Nazir, Aamir Nazir, former Sharjah Cricket Council Member Muhammad Amin, umpires Ahsan Raza and Tariq Rasheed have all felicitated Aleem Dar on this historical achievement.