Australia restrict England to 258

LONDON: England were dismissed for 258 by Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Only opener Rory Burns (53) and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, last man out for 52, passed fifty after England were sent into bat by Australia captain Tim Paine following a total washout of Wednesday’s first day. Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, the only change to the Australia side that won the first Test by 251 runs at Edgbaston last week, led the attack with three wickets for 58 runs from 22 overs. New-ball partner Pat Cummins took 3-61 from 21 while off-spinner Nathan Lyon equalled Australia pace great Dennis Lillee’s tally of 355 Test wickets with a return of 3-68. Ashes-holders Australia are looking to win their first Test series away to England for 18 years.

Earlier, Australia’s Josh Hazlewood marked his entry into this season’s Ashes with three wickets as England were reduced to 201-6 at tea after the second Ashes Test at Lord’s finally started Thursday.

England were in dire straits at 138-6 before Jonny Bairstow (36 not out) and Chris Woakes (25 not out) repaired some of the damage in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 63.

After rain washed out Wednesday’s first day, Australia captain Tim Paine decided to field first after winning the toss in a bid to exploit England’s vulnerable top order. Fast bowler Hazlewood, the only change to the Australia side that beat England by 251 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston last week, backed up that decision in just the second over of the match by removing opener Jason Roy for a duck. He then dismissed England captain Joe Root (14) to leave the hosts reeling at 26-2.

Rory Burns, following up his maiden Test hundred at Edgbaston, made 53 after twice being dropped off Peter Siddle, and the left-handed opener shared a third-wicket partnership of 66 with Joe Denly (30).

But Denly’s exit after lunch sparked a collapse that saw England lose four wickets for 46 runs. Hazlewood, in for fellow paceman James Pattinson, struck with his third ball when Roy was caught behind by wicketkeeper Paine after fending loosely outside off stump at a rising delivery.

It was a brilliant start for Ashes-holders Australia, looking to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, with the hosts a wicket down without a run on the board.

Root, England’s best batsman, did cover-drive two successive Pat Cummins deliveries for textbook fours in the seventh over. But Hazlewood had Root lbw to a ball that nipped back. Burns, on 16, saw Usman Khawaja drop a routine gully chance from an edged drive off Siddle.

At lunch, England were 76-2 with Burns 34 not out and Denly 27 not out. But although the sunny conditions appeared good for batting, wickets tumbled early in the second session.

Score Board

England 1st Innings

R. Burns c Bancroft b Cummins 53

J. Roy c Paine b Hazlewood 0

J. Root lbw b Hazlewood 14

J. Denly c Paine b Hazlewood 30

J. Buttler c Paine b Siddle 12

B. Stokes lbw b Lyon 13

J. Bairstow c Khawaja b Lyon 52

C. Woakes c Paine b Cummins 32

J. Archer c Khawaja b Cummins 12

S. Broad b Lyon 11

J. Leach not out 6

Extras (b12, lb5, w6) 23

Total (all out, 77.1 overs, 354 mins) 258

Bowling: Cummins 21-8-61-3 (2w); Hazlewood 22-6-58-3; Siddle 13-2-48-1; Lyon 19.1-2-68-3; Smith 2-0-6-0

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pak), Chris Gaffaney (NZ)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WI) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SL).