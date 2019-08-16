College gets makeover

Islamabad : THE Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 has undergone a renovation of various interior spaces.

The new look of the college makes the students feel welcomed.

Renovations to the building and classrooms are supporting the Principal’s efforts to enhance student learning by enabling more active and participatory learning opportunities.

In addition to giving the building a facelift in the new academic session, the college outfitted the renovated spaces with furniture.

Professor Baz Muhammad, who is also chairman of the college development committee, said, “We have made college building look brighter and more inviting. That’s particularly important to creating a welcoming and engaging environment for new students. Students will now have a new way of learning in the newly renovated building."

Professor Abid Mahmood, a member of college Management Information system, said the college administration was taking bold steps to create a first-class learning environment for the students.

"We have computerized the admission and enrolment process under the direction of the principal which is facilitating the students and parents,” he said.

When contacted Principal Prof Qasim Masood said the main reason for everything the administration did on campus was to make the college experience better for students.

"We provide a learning environment that best enables our students to experience an exceptional educational experience. We are giving fee waiver and financial assistance to the students belonging to poor families.

Besides, scholarships and prizes will also be awarded to the students who will perform excellently in curricular and extra-curricular activities. We are committed to providing a good learning environment to the students that inspires intellectual exploration."

He further said the administration had installed complaint boxes on various locations of the college campus to collect students’ input anonymously.

"The idea of introducing complaint boxes is to help the college administration to correct whatever is wrong. It is an effective way to get feedback from students without revealing their identities," he said.