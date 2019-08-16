Minister lauds LWMC performance

LAHORE : PUNJAB Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has lauded the performance of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in maintaining the provincial capital clean throughout the three days of Eidul Azha.

In a statement, Dr Yasmin, who herself is also the ticket holder of NA-125 stated that LWMC staff remained vigilant throughout the three days of Eid and its commitment was remarkable. She stated that PTI workers also maintained very good coordination with people and claimed that never before such spirit was seen for the welfare of people. She also hailed Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.