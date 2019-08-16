Tight security on Black Day

LAHORE : LAHORE police made foolproof security arrangements for rallies in connection with Black Day marked in the provincial metropolis here on Thursday to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

DIG Operations checked security arrangements from Governor House to Faisal Chowk. Seven SPs, 19 SDPOs, 40 inspectors, 145 upper subordinates and 2500 police officers and jawans performed duty on the occasion. Snipers were deployed at rooftop of the buildings and participation in the rally without being frisked was not allowed.