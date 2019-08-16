close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2019

33 die on roads in Punjab during Eid days

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2019

LAHORE : AT least 4,677 road accidents were reported during three days of Eid across the province.

According to a report compiled by Rescue 1122, at least 33 people were killed while 5,610 received injuries in the accidents. Rescue 1122 DG Dr Rizwan Naseer said bikers caused over 80 per cent accidents. Lahore topped all districts of the province with 915 accidents. He added that 77 incidents of firing were reported during Eid days. The DG said at least 15 people were killed and 2,048 injured in 1,692 accidents on Independence Day across Punjab.

