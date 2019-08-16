close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 16, 2019

Sacrifices of Kashmiris taking them closer to victory: minister

Lahore

A
APP
August 16, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said precious sacrifices of innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir will not go waste and they would emerge victorious in their goals.

He said this in his message issued in connection with (August 15) which the nation was observing as black day to protest against India’s brutalities and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

He said inhuman and absurd actions of India would negatively impact the country itself, and added that celebrating Independence Day of Pakistan as ‘Kashmir Solidarity day’ was a precious gesture which enhanced moral support to the Kashmiris. Langrial said with the grace of Allah Almighty Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom in Held Kashmir would consolidate into victory. He condemned the unconstitutional steps and efforts of India which were carried out to harm status of Kashmir region.

