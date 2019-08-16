Police praised for security

LAHORE: PUNJAB IGP Arif Nawaz Khan appreciated the efforts of police, traffic police, Dolphin Force, Special Branch and other forces’ officers and officials for providing foolproof security arrangements for mosques, Imambargahs, recreational places and rallies on the occasion of Eid and Independence Day.

In a wireless message issued to the force, the IGP said efforts of officers and officials who performed security duty for Eid, Independence Day and rallies on black day to support and show solidarity with Kashmiris were appreciable.

He said Punjab police had the capacity to face any challenge in protection of lives and properties of public and added that by ensuring best security arrangements, officers and officials of Punjab police had proved that they consider security of public their worship and they had done their duty with patriotism.