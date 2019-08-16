Campuses reopen today after summer break

LAHORE : AFTER annual summer break, public sector educational institutions, including schools and colleges, across the province will reopen on Friday (today).

However, most of the private schools and colleges will be reopening from August 19, (Monday). The universities have different schedule and would be reopening as per their announced schedule. Over the years it has been observed that private sector educational institutions do not follow the government’s schedule of summer break and announce their own schedule.

Nonetheless, as usual a thin attendance, except for teachers, is expected on the first day (today). A number of teachers said proper academic activities in public schools would resume from August 19, (Monday).

Meanwhile, on the call of the provincial government a large number of schoolteachers, staff and similarly college teachers participated in a rally on The Mall to observe August 15 as Black Day and to express solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir.

The District Education Authority (DEA) through messages had asked schoolteachers to participate in the rally. Similarly, a number of schools and colleges organised events to observe August 15 as Black Day to condemn Indian aggression against innocent Kashmiris.