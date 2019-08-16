Security of anti-India rallies reviewed

LAHORE : Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Thursday presided over an important meeting in which the security of public rallies and meetings held to observe black day against India was reviewed in detail.

Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, IG Police Arif Nawaz Khan, ACS (Home), Additional IG (Special Branch), Additional IG (CTD) and others attended the meeting.

The meeting appreciated the hard work done by police and district administration for making the best security arrangements on Eid and Independence Day of Pakistan.

Raja Basharat said security of public meetings and rallies should be fully assured and a vigilant eye should be kept on anti-social elements.

Tight security should be ensured till the last meeting and congregation was not held, he added.

The law minister directed the commissioners and RPOs to ensure availability of drinking water for the participants of public rallies, adding traffic police should also ensure smooth flow of traffic.