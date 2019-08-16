Rallies express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE : LIKE all over the country, Black Day was also observed in Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences where senior professors, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff wore black armbands and expressed protest against the Indian atrocities in Held Jammu & Kashmir where Kashmiris have been deprived of their right of self-determination and Indian forces killing innocent citizens.

Meanwhile, rally started from Lahore General Hospital headed by Principal PGMI Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar and joined the grand rally at Governor House to observe black day and show solidarity with Kashmiri people against India. Large number of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, medical students and MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin participated in this rally.

Talking in this regard, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar and Head of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof Khalid Mahmood said that India had been violating all the international principles of independence and using force to pressurise Kashmiri leaders.

They said this is the high time that voice should be raised to call attention of international community towards the Indian inhuman attitude. They expressed determination that apart from all killings of innocent people in Kashmir this territory would get independence and the struggle of Kashmiris would be fruitful soon.

Prof Alfareed Zafar said that like other segments of society, doctors and medical staff of Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameeruddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital also expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He said that as per the resolution of United Nations India would have to honour the verdict of Kashmir and they would be given right to vote for their future as well.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud said that all the doctors and staff and Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences had proven their commitment with the Kashmiris and Black Day had been fully observed. He said that in the 21st century no one can be put as colony and every nation has the right. He claimed that India would have to give right of plebiscite to each and every Kashmiri and should be answerable for continuous violations in Held Valley of Kashmir.