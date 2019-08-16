Alibaba revenue jumps in Q1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Thursday that first quarter revenue beat analyst estimates, defying a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.
Revenue for the April-June period rose 42 percent year-on-year to 114.9 billion yuan ($16.7 billion), a company statement said, outpacing an average analyst estimate of 111.6 billion yuan compiled by Bloomberg News.
Joe Tsai, Alibaba´s Executive Vice-Chairman, attributed the results to China´s demographic trends and continued urbanization, pointing to the growing urban middle class willing to shell out for brands on Alibaba´s e-commerce platforms.
Net profit for the quarter was 21.2 billion ($3.1 billion), more than double from the same period a year earlier.
Revenue in the Hangzhou-based company´s core e-commerce segment, which accounts for the vast majority of its business, jumped 44 percent, while the smaller but fast-growing cloud computing unit surged 66 percent.
"Alibaba had a great quarter, expanding our user base to 674 million annual active consumers, demonstrating our superior user experience," said Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba.
