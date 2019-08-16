WTO quarterly trade growth indicator drops from May

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Thursday that its latest economic barometer showed that the growth in merchandise trade was likely to weaken further in the third quarter, Reuters reported.

Its quarterly trade growth indicator showed growth in global goods trade was likely to weaken, with a reading of 95.7. In its previous quarterly report in May, the WTO said that growth was likely to remain weak, with a reading of 96.3.

A score of below 100 in the indicator, a composite measure of seven drivers of trade, signals below-trend growth.

Referring to a mid-year WTO report issued in July, it said that trade flows have been hit by new restrictions at historically high levels. “Tensions leading to higher trade barriers and greater uncertainty pose significant downside risks to trade growth forecasts,” it added. Sustained weakness in the latest index was driven by below-trend values in all component indices, it said.

International air freight, electronic components indices now show readings well below previous levels, while automobile production and sales, and agricultural raw materials seem to have bottomed out, the WTO said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if conditions are not improved.

"We will leave if we have to," Trump told a cheering audience of workers at a Shell chemical plant in Pennsylvania. "We know that they have been screwing us for years and it's not going to happen again," he said. Trump has made the WTO the target of many previous attacks, and threatened before to withdraw, claiming unfair treatment toward the US and saying Washington does not have to abide by WTO rulings.

He is especially critical about the terms granted to China when it joined the organisation, given US complaints about Chinese theft of American technology. But the United States in fact has a successful track record of winning disputes mediated by the global trading body. While calling for reforms to the institution's rules, the Trump administration also has effectively paralysed its work. By blocking naming of new members to the appellate panel part of the Dispute Settlement Body that arbitrates disputes, the system will grind to a halt by the end of the year.

Chad Bown, a trade expert with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the moves weakening the WTO have done "lasting damage," not all of which can be reversed.

Meanwhile, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Wednesday the potential withdrawal of the United States from WTO will not be fatal to it and may prompt reforms in the organization.

"Loss of one major player is not nevertheless fatal for the organization. It is even possible that a serious change in the configuration of ‘tactical unions’ and groups of interests inside WTO, which will inevitably follow the US withdrawal, will give an impetus to its reforms and improvements of multilateral rules in areas, where negotiations are in a deadlock for a long time," Oreshkin said.

No global alternative to WTO with comparable efficiency is present and can be foreseen for the time being and there is no sense even for such major international trade players as the United States to discontinue participation in it, the Minister added. He also said that statements made by US President Donald Trump on potential withdrawal of the country from WTO and intentional blocking of the appeal authority of the Organization looked like bargaining practices to apply pressure on partners in trade. "This is not the first time when statements regarding the possible withdrawal from WTO are made by the United States. If "reminders" of such kind are voiced too frequently, they start looking like negotiating practices designed to impress counterparties in discussed trade deals," Oreshkin said.

The position taken by US trade diplomats in Geneva on the key issue - functioning of the dispute settlement systems, suggests the same idea, the Minister said. "It appears that the US creates for itself extra levers of influence on their trade partners by blocking normal operation of the WTO appeal authority, in particular for the purpose of pushing them to make decisions on reforms in the Organization that benefit Washington," Oreshkin added.