Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2019

School-College Games 2019 from August 26

Sports

KARACHI: School-College Games 2019 will be held in the metropolis from August 26 to October 15, Pakistan School Sports Olympics (PSSO) announced on Thursday.

Gohar Raza, president PSSO, said that Karachi School-College Games would include competitions in cricket, basketball, football, table tennis, badminton, swimming and volleyball. The draws meeting will be held on August 19 at the DHA Club.

He said his organisation had been working for sports promotion for 19 years. “PSSO has regularly organised sports training and competitions in primary, secondary and higher level schools,” said Gohar.

