Hamza loses top Asian ranking

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash player Hamza Khan has lost his top position in under-15 category in Asia.

According to the rankings released by Asian Squash Federation (ASF) this week, Hamza is now ranked third.

Abdullah Nawaz jumped to the 6th spot but Sakhiullah fell six positions to 13th in the under-13 category.

In the under-17 category, Noor Zaman retained his sixth position and Waseed Zaman jumped to 17th spot but Asadullah Khan lost four positions to 20th.

In the under-19 category, Hamza Sharif and Haris Qasim are ranked 18th.

This year, Pakistani players have so far participated in Qatar Open, Doha Open, Lion City Open, Borneo Open, Penang Open, and Japan Open.

Pakistan won the 19th Asian Junior Team Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand.