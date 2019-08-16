Kohli leads India to victory in third ODI

PORT OF SPAIN: Virat Kohli upstaged rampant Chris Gayle as India defeated the West Indies by six wickets in the rain-affected third and final One-day International of their series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday.

Set a revised target of 255 based on the DLS scoring method after Gayle blazed 72 in pacing the home side to 240 for seven off 35 overs, Kohli was at his most imperious in compiling an unbeaten 114 — his second consecutive ODI hundred — to pilot his team to 256 for four with 15 balls to spare.

As commanding as Kohli’s innings was though, the hosts were left to rue a straightforward opportunity missed by wicketkeeper Shai Hope off all-rounder Keemo Paul when the champion batsman was just on 11.

He received excellent support, as in the previous match, from Shreyas Iyer with an innings of 65 off 41 balls in a 120-run third-wicket partnership that tilted the match decisively India’s way following a brief wobble when left-arm spinner Fabian Allen had dismissed both Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant in the same over.

Allen had also effected the run out of Rohit Sharma for the first wicket of the innings but was unable to complete his seven-over allotment due to an injury sustained attempting to save a boundary.

While Kohli illuminated the gathering gloom in at the end of the match, it was Gayle who stole the show at the start.

Playing what is likely his final ODI in a 20-year-international career, Gayle savaged the Indian bowlers after Holder chose to bat first, occupying only 41 balls with five sixes and eight fours distinguishing his typically bludgeoning innings.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

West Indies

C Gayle c Kohli b Ahmed 72

E Lewis c Dhawan b Chahal 43

S Hope b Jadeja 24

S Hetmyer b Shami 25

†N Pooran c Pandey b Shami 30

C Brathwaite c Pant b Ahmed 16

*J Holder c Kohli b Ahmed 14

F Allen not out 6

K Paul not out 0

Extras (b1, lb2, nb1, w6) 10

Total (7 wickets, 35 overs) 240

Did not bat: R Chase, K Roach

Fall: 1-115, 2-121, 3-171, 4-171, 5-211, 6-221, 7-236, Jadhav 4-0-13-0, Jadeja 5-0-26-1

India

R Sharma run out 10

S Dhawan c Paul b Allen 36

*V Kohli not out 114

†R Pant c Paul b Allen 0

S Iyer c Holder b Roach 65

K Jadhav not out 19

Extras (lb4, w8) 12

Total (4 wickets, 32.3 overs) 256

Did not bat: R Jadeja, B Kumar, M Shami, K Ahmed, Y Chahal

Fall: 1-25, 2-91, 3-92, 4-212

Bowling: Roach 7-0-53-1, Holder 4-0-39-0, Paul 5-0-39-0, Allen 6-0-40-2, Chase 7-0-43-0, Brathwaite 3.3-0-38-0

Result: India won by 6 wickets (D/L Method)

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli (India)

Umpires: Leslie Reifer and Adrian Holdstock (West Indies). Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)