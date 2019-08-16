Matloob, Shabbir among favourites as Sindh Open tees off today

KARACHI: Lahore’s seasoned professional Matloob Ahmed would be looking to defend the prestigious Sindh Open golf crown at the Arabian Sea Country Club (ASCC) over the weekend.

But in the presence of almost all the top professionals of the country including record five-time champion Shabbir Iqbal, Matloob will really need to put his best foot forward in order to retain the coveted title.

The Rs3 million Sindh Open Golf Championship will tee off at the ASCC on Friday (today) with more than 250 players featuring in it.

Defending champion Matloob leads the field of 109 professionals, who will tee off in the first round of the 54-hole championship on Friday morning.

Islamabad’s Shabbir Iqbal, Pakistan’s most accomplished professional, will begin as the favourite to regain the title. Other major title contenders include Karachi’s Waheed Baloch and M. Ashfaq, Islamabad’s Muhammad Munir and Muhammad Nazir and Shahid Javed Khan.

The one player to watch out for would be the young Ahmed Baig, a former Sindh Amateur champion, who will be featuring in the Sindh Open for the first time as a professional.

“All is set for yet another successful edition of the Sindh Open,” said Asad I.A Khan, President Sindh Golf Association (SGA).

“Due to heavy rains in recent days, the club management had to work overtime to bring the course in a good shape. The course is thankfully fit for the championship and we are all looking forward to some top class action over the next three days,” he told ‘The News’.

While the battle for the top honours in the professionals’ category would be the highlight of the championship, a number of subsidiary contests will also take place simultaneously.

A total of 69 players will lock horns in the amateurs’ category while 29 senior professionals and 18 junior professionals will also be competing in their respective events. The senior amateurs and ladies will be seen in action on Saturday and Sunday.

Last year’s Sindh Open turned out to be an enthralling event. Tied for the lead with Karachi’s M Ashfaq, Matloob kept his nerves when it mattered most as he shot a steady final round of two-under par 70 to win the title by three strokes. His three-day aggregate was 204 (-12). Lahore’s Ahmed Baig reigned supreme in the amateurs’ category.